Argentina’s president apologizes after saying ‘Mexicans are out of Indians’

Alberto Fernandez, Argentina PresidentSorry after saying that “The Mexicans left the IndiansAnd the The Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from boats, a fact that sparked a lot of controversy on social networks.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez tried on Wednesday He explained the historical ties that unite the country with Europe during an official visit by his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, but he may have gone too far.

Lopez Obrador wants to improve the performance of President Alberto Fernandez

These statements were made through an act in Buenos Aires with Sanchez, who was carefully following Fernandez’s words.

Fernandez apparently took this phrase from a song by local musician Leto Nepea, whom the president has declared himself a fan of on more than one occasion.

modes Brazil played on Wednesday The Argentine president’s statements, but at the moment there was no official claim, although there was great controversy on social media.

Hours later, Fernandez apologized on his official Twitter account.

I didn’t mean to offend anyone, anyway, who was insulted or invisible, since now my apologies,” he said on Twitter.

Brazilian Representative Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, questioned Fernandez’s comments as racist and responded to his Twitter account.

Wouldn’t they say he was racist against the indigenous and African peoples who shaped Brazil? But I say that the sunken ship belongs to Argentina.”

On the other hand, at the presidential meeting in Buenos Aires, Sanchez andHe expressed Spain’s support for the negotiations that Argentina is currently conducting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club to renegotiate millions of dollars in debt,

