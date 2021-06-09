Animal revived after freezing for 24,000 years in Siberia

It is a multicellular microscopic animal found in Siberia and is called a bdelloid rotifer. | Photo: AFP.

Truth is beyond fiction, and this is what Russian scientists have found a Animal who came back to life after spending 24,000 years frozen in frozen Siberia, who later copied himself.

It is located around a multicellular microscopic animal call openwork rotary, which are usually about half a millimeter long and generally live in freshwater environments.

Its name derives from the Latin meaning “wheel-bearer”, which refers to the crown around its mouth, which resembles the spinning wheel they use to move and feed.

It was collected thanks to a drilling rig that took samples from the heart of the Alazeya River in the Russian Arctic, then radiocarbon dating was used to determine the age old sample 23. One thousand 960 and 24 thousand 485 years.

Once the ice melts, that’s weird Resurrected animal capable of asexual reproduction Through a process called parthenogenesis.

“Our report is the strongest evidence to date that multicellular animals can withstand tens of thousands of years in cryptography, an almost completely halted metabolic state.” said Stas Malavin of the Institute of Physical, Chemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science, located in Pushino, Russia.

According to the expert, multicellular microbes capable of performing similar feats have been identified before; As evidenced by a report of a 30,000-year-old nematode worm that came back to life, algae and some plants regenerated after several thousand years trapped in the ice.

Rotifers like the one in Siberia add to the list of organisms that appear to be able to survive indefinitely, Malavin, who is also a co-author of the article published in Commerce, said. Current Biology.

“This discovery raises interesting questions about the mechanisms that the multicellular animal uses to support its prolonged rest,” the scientist said.

We can use this organism as a model to study cryopreservation and survival by drying in this group, and compare this group with others. the animals as harsh as tardigrades, nematodes, etc.”, added.