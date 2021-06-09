The European Union announces the creation of a Covid certificate for vaccinated people

The opening of countries to foreign visitors is starting to open up little by little, not without some measures and with some security measures to avoid an outbreak. COVID-19 in the worst affected countries. The European Union Willing to receive tourists as long as they have already been vaccinated, announced the establishment of Covid digital certificate.

However, not all vaccines are endorsed by the European Union, and those wishing to enter EU member states will have to complete a vaccination scheme with one of the vaccines supported by the European community.

These vaccines are as follows:

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

modern

Biotechnology

Pfizer

If you have already been vaccinated but not with any of the above biologics, the country you wish to enter will decide whether or not you are allowed to do so.

To allow access to EU countries, a Covid digital certificate with which member states intend to guarantee free access will be necessary. To process it, you must contact the authorities in each country or on the official website of the green digital certificate.

The so-called green digital certificate has three categories: vaccination certificates, test certificates (RT-PCR or rapid antigen tests), and testimonials of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

This green digital certificate is completely free and is only a temporary measure, until the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international emergency due to Covid-19.