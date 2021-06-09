The European Union announces the creation of a Covid certificate for vaccinated people

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The opening of countries to foreign visitors is starting to open up little by little, not without some measures and with some security measures to avoid an outbreak. COVID-19 in the worst affected countries. The European Union Willing to receive tourists as long as they have already been vaccinated, announced the establishment of Covid digital certificate.

However, not all vaccines are endorsed by the European Union, and those wishing to enter EU member states will have to complete a vaccination scheme with one of the vaccines supported by the European community.

Photo: quartoscuro.

These vaccines are as follows:

  • AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • modern
  • Biotechnology
  • Pfizer

If you have already been vaccinated but not with any of the above biologics, the country you wish to enter will decide whether or not you are allowed to do so.

To allow access to EU countries, a Covid digital certificate with which member states intend to guarantee free access will be necessary. To process it, you must contact the authorities in each country or on the official website of the green digital certificate.

The so-called green digital certificate has three categories: vaccination certificates, test certificates (RT-PCR or rapid antigen tests), and testimonials of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

This green digital certificate is completely free and is only a temporary measure, until the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international emergency due to Covid-19.

More Stories

Brussels urged the European Union to increase pressure on the Lukashenko regime and warned against strengthening the alliance with Russia

13 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Australia’s largest dinosaur is a new species, and that’s a measurement

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Department of Justice recovers most of the ransom paid to hackers who attacked the pipelines

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States has recovered part of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline to Russian hackers for the cyber attack on the pipeline.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico elections 2021: Is it advisable to post a photo of your finger after voting?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

More Xiaomi phones updated to MIUI 12.5

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

China conducted amphibious exercises off Taiwan after US senators visited the island

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The peso hit its best level since January pending US inflation data

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

sound? This is what James would have looked like if he had been in an animated movie

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League live stream

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson