Porsche has successfully bid on Design Sketch as a non-expendable token for €80,000

Prsche Germany concludes its pilot project for auctioning digital non-copyable objects with a satisfied CV.

An exclusive design drawing by chief outside designer Peter Varga has been auctioned as a non-fungible token (NFT) worth 30.25 Ethereum. At the end of the auction, this amounted to about 80 thousand euros.

Between August 2 and 6, 2021, collectors and fans of Porsche had the opportunity to bid on the drawing on the American SuperRare platform. Highlight: It is presented as a digital and physical good; All proceeds will go to the non-profit organization Viva con Agua. The sports car manufacturer’s first NFT activity was backed by subsidiary Porsche Digital and the technology company fan station, It recently emerged as the NFT platform for digital business cards.

“With the NFT initiative, we wanted to test how well the crypto community receives an offer of this kind and what response we can generate with it,” he said. Sandra Meyer Denzel From Porsche Germany, who led the project. “We can certainly be very satisfied with the result and delighted to be able to make a great donation to Viva con Agua.”

Lars Kramer, Director of Sales Innovation at Porsche and co-founder of the project adds: “The initiative to sell a non-fungible token was implemented in a similar way to Porsche in a very short time in a multidisciplinary team.

We are therefore proud of the result and look forward to learning for potential future innovation projects in the field of NFT and digital art at Porsche.”

The auction is a great Porsche campaign. “We are very pleased with the donation and the amount the infographic brought in,” says Caroline Stodman, general manager of Viva con Agua de Sankt Pauli e. Fifth: “Through the proceeds, we support water projects and thus we can improve the living conditions of a few thousand people. Because: Water is life!”

NFTs are based on blockchain technology and refer to a specific asset. Therefore, NFT represents the numerical property of a single element. Digital goods can be stored, sold or exchanged in a virtual wallet. To date, NFT has been used mainly in the field of so-called cryptography and digital collections.

