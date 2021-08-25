Premiere of “Yellow Glasses” on broadcasting platforms in Ecuador | cinema | entertainment

“Yellow Glasses” tells the story of a 30-year-old woman who, after a love breakup, moves into a cold apartment to write a book.

From today it will be available on platforms flow beautiful And Choloflex the film yellow glasses, Directed by Ivan Mora Manzano It is produced by The hidden republic.

Ecuadorean film “Yellow Glasses” directed by Ivan Mora Manzano, premieres at a festival in the United States

“Will I become the person I dreamed of when I was younger? It may be a question many of us have asked ourselves at some point in our lives. For Julia, played by Paloma Perini Ormaza, This is one of the competitions that accompanies her on a tragic journey towards her reinvention,” describes the synopsis of the film.

Paloma Perini is the protagonist of “Yellow Glasses”.

yellow glasses It tells the story of a 30-year-old woman who, after a love breakup, moves into a cold apartment surrounded by unpacked boxes and faces the daily struggles of loneliness.

“It’s a story of getting lost in life, like searching for answers”Mora said in an interview with this newspaper.

“She came from abroad, where she lived with her partner for many years. She is a woman who is reshaping her identity. Find jobs that more or less fulfill these dreams she hadThe director added to other films such as No fall, no springAnd documentary The great-grandmother has Alzheimer’s disease And El Enchaquerados Beach.

In the process, Julia crosses her path with two residents of Guayaquil: Darío (Enzo Machiavello), a charming bartender with a poetic air takes her to meet Ignacio (Alejandro Fajardo), a camera employee trying to star in a play. “It is like that from that moment in the story it became a love triangle”The director says.

Paloma Perini is Julia in Yellow Glasses, by Evan Mora Manzano. photo courtesy

yellow glasses Filmed in 2017, it is one of the main scenarios in which the story unfolds Colonial TulaQuito district.

Meanwhile, in the soundtrack the singer’s voice Patricia Gonzalez Takes a special role, by Bolero tower and the hall oblivion song. “It’s the first time I’ve used his music in the cinema.”, says a statement from the movie. In the same way, the music Los Chigualeros, Don Medardo and their playersAnd Barrow Group, Ricardo Beta, Among other things.

The text was co-written with Isabel Carrasco, also a film producer; While it was co-produced with Brazil. “It is the first co-production that Ecuador has done with Brazil, for us it was important to create this link with Brazil, which is a force for cinema and audiovisual in general”Maura said in the last interview.

The movie was shown for the first time in Cinequest Festival, Silicon Valley, CaliforniaAnd On the Official Narrative Film Competition.

Its theatrical release is scheduled for October 22 this year. (And)