Seems like a great year for a director. Wes Anderson, whose “French officeFinally, it will hit theaters October 22 from Searchlight Pictures after its world premiere in July in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Now the confirmation comes from Different Anderson will start shooting his next untitled movie before the release of “French Dispatch.” Filming for Anderson’s eleventh feature film begins in Spain In September of this year starring Tilda Swinton. The film marks the fifth collaboration between Anderson and Swinton after The French Dispatch, Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Moonrise Kingdom.

As I mentioned DifferentSwinton hints: “Although the film is being shot in Spain, it is not about Spain.” Meanwhile, Anderson, speaking to Britain’s Variety, said he “doesn’t want to share any details” about the new movie. The project is believed to have originally planned to shoot in Rome, but moved to Spain earlier this year. Spanish media have reported that in the past two months, groups resembling desert landscapes have been created in Chinchón, a small town southeast of Madrid. nation. However, the film is not necessarily considered a Western film.”

The original El País report claimed that Anderson was filming the film in Madrid. Francisco Javier Martinez, Mayor of Chinchon, said In another report Weiss’ decision to shoot here was “very important to this city.” The mayor even invited Anderson to shoot at the local theater if he wished.

As for the upcoming “French Dispatch,” the film will mark Anderson’s return to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time since Cannes’ 2012 Academy Award-nominated “Moonrise Kingdom” opened. The “French Leaflet” is not necessary. Think about where the red carpet could boast stars Swinton, Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Lea Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Elizabeth Moss, Owen Wilson, and Frances McDormand (depending on who wants to ride in the shadow of the pandemic).

The French Dispatch’s official synopsis describes the film as “a love letter to journalists presented to a twentieth-century American newspaper in Paris”. Anderson filmed the film in France. Given that Anderson often has two-year gaps between his theatrical releases and “French Dispatch” was originally slated for a July 2020 release, it makes sense that he’s gearing up for production this year for a possible release in 2022.

“The story is not easy to explain”, Anderson said Since the premiere in Cannes. “[It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] Create your magazine. It is rather a portrait of this man, of this journalist who is struggling to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you’re talking about reporters you’re also talking about what’s happening in the real world.”

