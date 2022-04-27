Prosegur launches comprehensive global wellness program for its employees
Prosegur took another step forward in its commitment to help improve the quality of life for its employees with the launch of Pro360, its comprehensive global wellness program, which targets nearly 150,000 workers, located in the 26 countries where the company operates.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmityIn line with this approach, the company is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle among all of its employees, and understanding well-being from a holistic perspective. To do so, the Pro360 program focuses on four core pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, health, and emotional and social well-being.
As shown Juan Luis Martin, Global Director of Human Resources at Prosegur employees “The primary focus of Prosegur, which is why we make our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and that’s just the beginning“.
Prosegur will periodically launch various activities and initiatives in the four specific areas that the Pro360 program addresses:
- Physically – well: Various activities will be carried out in this field. In May, for example, the first Prosegur Digital Race will take place, which will take place simultaneously in the various countries in which the company operates. As a result of this initiative, the Pro360 الجري Running Club, with a dynamic arrangement of all employees who engage in this activity. Similarly, local tournaments for different sports are planned, depending on each country and region.
- feed: Among other actions, employees will have access to monthly nutritional advice and will have live events with a nutritionist in a “question and answer” format. A cooking competition will also be organized and a Pro360 recipe book will be created, which will include dishes suggested by the winners.
- health: In order to improve the health of its employees, the organization will distribute information pills on various topics, such as general hygiene, sleep, psychosocial aspects and road safety, among others. In addition, challenges that encourage integrating healthy habits into the daily lives of its workers will be promoted.
- Emotional and social well-being: Another essential aspect of people’s well-being is attention to emotional and social aspects. Among other things, various proposals from the Prosegur Foundation, including cultural activities and volunteer work, will be announced. In addition, global and local initiatives in relation to diversity and equality will be highlighted, such as Women’s Empowermentthrough which female talents are promoted, and various actions focus on respecting and caring for the environment.
