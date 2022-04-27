Prosegur launches comprehensive global wellness program for its employees

Prosegur took another step forward in its commitment to help improve the quality of life for its employees with the launch of Pro360, its comprehensive global wellness program, which targets nearly 150,000 workers, located in the 26 countries where the company operates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmityIn line with this approach, the company is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle among all of its employees, and understanding well-being from a holistic perspective. To do so, the Pro360 program focuses on four core pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, health, and emotional and social well-being.

As shown Juan Luis Martin, Global Director of Human Resources at Prosegur employees “The primary focus of Prosegur, which is why we make our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and that’s just the beginning“.

Prosegur will periodically launch various activities and initiatives in the four specific areas that the Pro360 program addresses: