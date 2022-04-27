SIPINNA will celebrate “Children’s Day, Science, Art and Health”

Tijuana, April 26, 2022. – The General Secretariat of the Government, through the Comprehensive Protection System for Children and Adolescents (SIPINNA) will hold on April 27 the celebration of “Boy and Girl’s DayWith different activities to celebrate them.

Affiliate Head Edith Viridiana Flores Flores, He commented that he called it “Children’s Day, Science, Art and Health” because these are the main ingredients that will be offered to Tijuana children.

“We want to give them a celebration in which they can really enjoy, but also where they learn and can pass this knowledge on to their homes and their surroundings, we want to give them something that enriches and entertains them at the same time,” the official added.

Flores Flores explained that the activities programmed for the celebration take place in the context of the rights of girls and boys, such as the right to participation, education, health and social security, to live in conditions of well-being, inclusion of people with disabilities, freedom of expression, access to information technologies and the Internet, and rest and recreation.

In this way, various workshops will be held such as “Managing My Feelings”, ‘Molecular building’ and ‘nutrition education’, and likewise there will be weight and height assessment and optics.

In addition, there will be a Microbiological Museum by the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC), where children will be able to observe bones through microscopes.

There will also be a workshop for making paints with organic waste, In which they will be able to draw self-portraits, and there will be an exhibition of children’s drawings.

There will also be Zumba classes, Tae Kwan Do and a photo session to keep the little ones entertained and energized, as well as games, competitions, prizes and surprises.

Flores Flores commented that a group of girls and boys were invited in the course of commuting, and it was extended to young Tijuana residents to enjoy this celebration of art, science and health.