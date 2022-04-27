NASA: A dangerous asteroid will pass near Earth – science – life

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known by its acronym Containerwarned that a potentially dangerous asteroid will pass on Thursday, April 28, through Earth’s orbit.

The entity states that there is a low probability that it will hit the planet, but it described the characteristics of the rocky body.

(You may be interested in: Eclipse: When is it and how can you see the following phenomena?)

The classification of the asteroid as “potentially dangerous” is due to its dimensions, speed and trajectory, since its trajectory distance is less than 7 million km from Earth.

According to NASA, the asteroid named 2008 AG33 will pass at a speed of 37,400 kilometers per hour. In addition, it is twice the size of the Empire State Building in New York, and its diameter is estimated to be between 350 and 780 meters.

2008 AG33 – as scientists called it – was first observed on September 27, 2003 by asteroid surveyors at the Mount Lemon Sky Center Observatory in Arizona.

(Also: Unal researchers analyze the geology of Pluto from Colombia)

NASA estimates that the acceleration with which the asteroid is traveling is 30 times the speed of sound and will reach a distance of 3.2 million kilometers from the planet.

This asteroid passes through Earth’s orbit every seven years, in fact, the last time it was seen was on March 1, 2015.

(Read: Stories of the Universe: What a Comet Taught Me)

According to scientists, the asteroid can also be seen in 2029, when it will pass through orbit again. NASA estimates that it will be possible to observe it again on May 25 of that year.

the time

Read on

Solar energy is better than nuclear energy for a manned mission to Mars

The Crew-4 crewed mission will depart at dawn, bound for the International Space Station