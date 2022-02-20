Putin chairs drills for nuclear forces amid tension with Ukraine

Moscow.- Russian leader, Russian President Vladimir PutinSaturday presided over some practice nuclear power Russians in a show of force amid tension between Moscow and the West over the crisis in Ukraine.

“The tasks of the strategic deterrence forces maneuvers have been completed, and all the missiles hit the specified targets,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

New generation weapons

The Russian presidency stated that they were shot during the maneuvers Hypersonic missiles “Kinzhal”, as well as “Tsirkon” and “Calibr”.

Earlier, Putin hailed the “Tsirkon” as one of the unparalleled new generation weapons in the world.

In a speech in 2018, the Russian leader announced some progress on Russian nuclear weaponssaying they can reach almost anywhere on Earth and evade existing anti-aircraft defense systems.

In the framework of the current exercises, the Russian forces also launched “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missiles and “Iskander” cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, from the waters of the Barents Sea a nuclear submarine The Russian Northern Fleet launched a Seneva ballistic missile.

As explained by the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the goal of the maneuvers was “to practice the actions of strategic offensive forces in order to inflict a certain defeat on the enemy.”

In addition, during the exercises, which were divided into two stages, the “extensive use of the strategic offensive forces of the Russian Federation in a counterattack” was practiced.

Russia denies threatening anyone

These exercises, according to Russia, were planned in advance with the aim of checking the readiness of the military command, launch units and crews of missile carriers, as well as checking the reliability of missiles. Strategic nuclear weapons A traditional from the Russian arsenal.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the exercises of the nuclear forces should not cause concern in the West, because they are a “fairly regular” exercise and different countries have been notified through different channels.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived in Russia on Friday to meet Putin, watched the ballistic missile exercises from a command center located in the Kremlin, where the Russian leader also followed.

This is Lukashenko’s first visit to Russia in 2022. Last year, the Belarusian leader met with Putin on Russian soil as many as six times, thus becoming the foreign leader who visited this country more than once in a year.

Tensions escalate

The display of Russian military power comes amid rising tensions over Ukraine.

According to the United States, Russia may attack the neighboring country “in the next few days”, which is why today it has recommended that many European countries ask their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Thus, on Saturday, Germany reiterated its call to German citizens to leave Ukraine and ordered them to do so “urgently”, because a military confrontation “is possible at any time”.

The French government also advised its nationals today to leave Ukraine in light of the existing tension due to the stationing of Russian forces on the border and the return of ceasefire violations in the east of the country.

In turn, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked from Munich, where he is participating in the security conference held in that German city, a meeting of the UN Security Council to address the military escalation surrounding your country.

At the same time, eyes are now turning to large-scale Russian-Belarusian military exercises

“Allied Resolution – 2022”, whose active phase is supposed to end tomorrow, Sunday, which raised alerts in many capitals of the world for its occurrence near the Ukrainian border.

Moscow said earlier that the military personnel now participating in the exercises will return to their barracks as soon as the exercises are over.

Minsk also confirmed this week that after the end of the joint exercises, “not a single Russian soldier will remain” on Belarusian soil.

