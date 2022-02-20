Canada: Violent evacuation of anti-vaccine truck drivers who took over downtown Ottawa

1 hour ago

image source, Getty Images

Ottawa police forcibly expelled many of the truck drivers and other anti-vaccine protesters who had closed the center of the Canadian capital for more than three weeks.

used proxies pepper spray, hand grenades Dazzers and batons.

The images, which have been circulated around the world, show violent struggles between hundreds of protesters and clients, some on horseback.

Those who resisted were thrown to the ground and tied from behind.

