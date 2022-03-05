QuantBioRes ‘ace’: Sold 80% of his company to Novak Djokovic

2 days ago Mia Thompson

A Danish biotech is developing a medical treatment against Covid-19, focused on RRM technology, to develop therapies and treatments for retroviruses and resistant bacteria.

Another epidemiological development. QuantBioRes, a Danish biotech is developing a medical treatment against Covid-19, She sold 80% of her shares to Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovicdepending Reuters.

This company focuses on RRM technology, to develop therapies and treatments for retroviruses and resistant bacteria. It is a biophysical model based on the results of some frequencies within the distribution of free electron energies throughout the protein. These properties are critical for the protein’s biological function and interaction with the receptor.

RRM makes it possible to characterize the electromagnetic nature of each biological function. Once the characteristic frequency has been determined, it is possible to predict biologically active mutations and design peptides with the desired biological function.

QuantBioRes aims to characterize the electromagnetic nature of each biological function

The company asserts, on its website, that “this technology aims to help humanity by developing therapies and treatments for retroviruses and resistant bacteria.” QuantBioRes is made up of biochemists, engineers, programmers, and physicists.

In recent weeks, the Serbian tennis player, who is ranked number one in the ATP rankings, has sparked controversy by going to Melbourne to play the Australian Open without getting vaccinated, a fact that has caused him to be expelled from the country.

