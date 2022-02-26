Radiography of the Russian economy: geopolitical power but not GDP

The bustling activity in central Moscow contrasts with the poor state of infrastructure, even in areas close to cities.

dream time expansion

Reliance on raw materials, a demographic crisis, low growth, and dealing with new sanctions are the challenges of a country with low debt and a trade surplus.

Russian Federation is A piece of contradictions: The first in regional extension and the largest gas reserves in the world, but the twelfth in economic terms, a weight very similar to that of Brazil, Australia and Spain, according to the International Monetary Fund.