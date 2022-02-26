Radiography of the Russian economy: geopolitical power but not GDP
Reliance on raw materials, a demographic crisis, low growth, and dealing with new sanctions are the challenges of a country with low debt and a trade surplus.
Russian Federation is A piece of contradictions: The first in regional extension and the largest gas reserves in the world, but the twelfth in economic terms, a weight very similar to that of Brazil, Australia and Spain, according to the International Monetary Fund.
To continue reading become Premium
Try it for 1€ in the first month
Enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content
Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks
“Award-winning zombie scholar. Music practitioner. Food expert. Troublemaker.”