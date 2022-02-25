The economy stagnates in the last quarter of 2021

Mexico’s economy No growth or decline During the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Initially, the agency reported that a quarterly decrease of 0.1% was recorded.

However, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains unchanged Compared to the previous quarter (July – September).

Read: IMF cuts economic growth forecast for Mexico in 2022, to 2.8%

With an annualized rate and a seasonally adjusted series, the index registered a rise of 1.1% in real terms in the fourth quarter of last year.

In the fourth quarter of 2021 GDP #GDP It showed no variance compared to the previous quarter and reported a 1.1% increase in real terms in its annual reference (numbers.) https://t.co/O1oHcYhUE6 Statement #INEGI pic.twitter.com/wxASoME46U – INEGI INFORMS (INEGI_INFORMA) February 25 2022

By economic activities, the GDP of primary activities increased by 4.7%, the GDP of secondary activities increased by 1.6% and the activities of the tertiary sector increased by 0.3%.

While with respect to the previous quarter, by component and seasonally adjusted series, the GDP of industrial activities increased by 0.4%, agricultural activity by 0.2%, and the GDP of services related activities decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Inegi newspaper reported that throughout 2021 Mexico grew 5%, After declining in 2020 by 8.5%, as a result of closing activities due to the COVID pandemic, the largest economic decline since 1932.