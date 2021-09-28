Ranking of the most watched series and movies of all time

The series that took the initiative and surprised everyone is “The Bridgertons”, with 625 million watch hours, followed by the fourth season of “Stealing money”, with 619 million watch hours.

Netflix Ranking.jpg

In terms of movies, the suspenseful plot of 2018 turns out to be the most popular “Bird Box”, starring Sandra Bullock, with 282 million watch hours. extraction, championship Chris Hemsworth, in second place, with 231 million hours watched.

And the third place came, in reference to the series and watched 582 million hours, the third season of the acclaimed. Weird things. It was the third most-watched movie, with 215 million hours Irish. tape Martin Scorsese It lasts more than three hours, but this also does not guarantee that viewers will watch it in full.

Netflix Ranking 3.jpg The series that took the initiative and surprised everyone is “The Bridgertons”, with 625 million watch hours, followed by the fourth season of “Stealing money”, with 619 million watch hours.

At the same time, Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, stated that Bridgeton’s number one position could be hijacked soon squid game, a Korean show that launched just over a week ago and is already number one in trends in most countries.