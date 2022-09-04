Red will arrive in the United States and Latin America in the fall

This has been a very busy year for pieceNot only because of the manga or the last chapter of the series, because it’s not the only thing keeping the series active lately, but especially because of its recent return to theaters in Japan, with 1 piece: redthe movie that proves how much the Straw Hat team has earned, and now, thanks to a recent update, fans have learned when the new movie is coming to the Americas.

You see, this update was courtesy of Toei Animation And All Place University in South Carolina, after all, the school and its band did a special tribute to the movie during their game with Rice this weekend, where while USC Athletics covered the event, the school-led team informed viewers that One Piece: Red is coming to America in a month. October.

And despite the fact that a specific date has not been revealed yet, it is expected to be released in the fall, meaning that this will be the second major release of Toei Animation that will arrive in the United States and Latin America this year, since the company welcomed Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroduring the month of August.

Now, for One Piece: Red, the movie has already been released in several overseas markets and grossed $100.5 million as such, so it’s worth noting that when the movie was released in Japan, it grossed over $12 million. It has therefore, including One Piece: Red, had the highest-grossing anime opening ever in Japan, and the film is this year’s highest grossing at the Japanese box office during 2022, which is a milestone.

So, if you’re not familiar with the new One Piece movie, still have time to catch up on it before it arrives, in the meantime we share the official synopsis: “Utah, the world’s most beloved singer. The voice in which she sings while concealing her true identity, has been described as ‘another world’. She will make her public debut at a live concert.”

“While the place is filled with all kinds of Utah fans – enthusiastic pirates, the Navy watching closely, the Straw Hats led by Luffy who has just come to enjoy his vocal performance – the sound that everyone has been waiting for is about to ring.”

The story begins with the shocking fact that she is her Shank’s daughterso when Uta stands on stage wanting to “Make the world happy with your music”It appears Gordon, a mysterious figure who knows Ota’s past and glimpses Shanks’ shadow, now Music Island brings together Luffy and Ota for the first time since they last saw each other 12 years ago in Fosha Village.