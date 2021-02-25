Regé-Jean Page responds to rumors of being the new James Bond

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

After a lot of rumors about this ambitious new project, the same actor talked about this project on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The host, Jimmy Fallon, didn’t hesitate to find out if all these rumors were true, to which Reggie Jean responded with his own words. I think there must be an element of cultural translation here: if you are British and do something with a certain reputation that people value positively, they start pronouncing the word “b” (bond). He explained that it is a great advantage to be decorated with the word “B”, but he judged: “I am very, very happy to have this badge, and I am happy to be in the company of wonderful people who possess it, but it does not cease to be a badge.

And it is true! He ticked all the boxes to be James Bond, so it’s no wonder people want to see him in the role. But according to this (ambiguous) answer, we can only understand that for now the talented actor (at least for now) will not be the new spy James Bond.

Although his name has been suggested to replace the current 007, Daniel Craig, at this time we are new Glam CrushHe wouldn’t be the most famous agent in history.

