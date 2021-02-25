“Luca”, Pixar’s next movie, premiere with good moments and surprise

Pixar is off to enjoy a summer vacation with Luca and Alberto on the Italian RivieraA few days of sun, sea and ice cream shine with their light thanks to the hallmark of the house. That’s how the suggestion is “Luca,” the next movie from the studio that will give us “Toy Story” or “Inside Out” or recently “Soul,” which is an animated suggestion. It is about a kid who goes through an unforgettable vacation from his life at the hand of a friend.

Things get complicated when that perfect day in and day out full of pasta rides and scooters, Threatened with a Great Secret: Luca is a Sea Monster from Another World, The angle just below the water’s surface.

Disney has just released a movie poster this summer and a preliminary trailer calling for an escape that will undoubtedly threaten the true identity of Luca and Alberto. Something that will test your friendship and relationships with rooftop residentsAnd that’s the basis of this vacation adventure because, according to the film’s director, Enrico Casarosa, childhood friendships set us apart.

“This is a very personal story for me, not only because it is set in the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because the essence of this movie is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often define the path we want to be, and these bonds are the core of our ‘Luca’ story.. So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian coast, our film will present an unforgettable summer adventure that will radically change Lucca..

Non-stop dreaming

“ Luca ” is expected as soon as the heat arrives in June of 2021 in the United States and sometime in the summer in our country, But this isn’t the only project Pixar has on the list. By June 17, 2022 this angle from Disney is preparing Lightyear, the final story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Chris Evans is tasked with letting the main character bring us back to “Infinity and Beyond” from the hand of this movie that “Turning Red” joins. This movie, signed by Dumi Shi, the inventor who gave us his short story “Bao”, is about Mai, A teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda when she’s super excited. On March 11, 2022, this movie is expected to be a winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.