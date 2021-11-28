RIC Energy sells 22.7 MW of solar power plant in Uganda to Xsabo Group

Spanish company RIC energy, The main developer of PV and renewable energy consultant, has signed the Nkonge solar park sale in Uganda, For the German-Uganda Xsabo Group. It is an evolution of 22.7 MW It is being implemented on a turnkey system – Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPC) – which will start generating electricity in September 2022.

Nkonge factory in Mubindi district is RIC Energy’s second major project for Xsabo Group, after Kabulasukee, a fitting of similar power was sold in 2019. Three more projects are scheduled to be developed in the coming years, all for the same client, which will add up to about 150 megabytes of power. The purchaser of power from these plants is the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

Nkonge solar park which use HSAT . Technology – the first of its kind to be launched in Uganda – consolidates the activity of the Spanish company in Africa, through its subsidiary RIC Energy Africa. These types of projects are essential to local development because they provide access to energy in specific development environments. “Our goal – explains Jose Luis Moya, CEO of RIC Energy – is to solve the problem of access to energy as a fundamental driver of human development, while at the same time reducing the impact of the billions of people who already own it.” Regarding the Nkonge project, Moya highlights that it is “further evidence of the confidence the Xsabo Group has placed in the RIC team and solidified our leadership as a benchmark installer in East Africa. We are excited to once again work alongside Grupo Xsabo to ensure access to energy for developing communities.”