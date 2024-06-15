Spanish renewable energy consultancy and developer RIC Energy has signed the sale of the Nkonge solar park in Uganda to German-Uganda company Xsabo Group. This is a 22.7MW turnkey project that is underway and will start generating electricity in September 2022. The Nkonji Solar Park is the first to use HSAT technology in Uganda.

The Nkonji plant, in the Mubende region, is the second major project that RIC Energy, through its subsidiary RIC Energy Africa, is preparing for the Next, all for the same client, which will add a total of about 150MB of power. The buyer of power from these plants is Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

These types of projects are essential in local development because they provide access to energy in certain developing environments. “Our goal is to solve the problem of access to energy as a fundamental driver of human development and, at the same time, reduce the impact of the billions of people who already have it,” explains José Luis Moya, CEO of RIC Energy.

RIC Energy enters the energy procurement business in Europe and North America in July, and in May, the storage business.