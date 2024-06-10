The increase in the number of Latinos in STEM jobs underscores their vital importance to the U.S. economy

Report Reveals Data on Latino Participation in STEM Careers in US – Credit Enciclopedia.NET

The “Latino Americans in Engineering and Technology Report” has been released, revealing shocking data about the growing participation of Latinos in STEM fields in the United States, highlighting its outstanding importance to the North American country’s global competitiveness.

According to the report, in which the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) participated, it states that The representation of Latinos in engineering has grown significantly in recent years. The analysis reports a 73.6% increase in Latino enrollment in undergraduate engineering programs between 2010 and 2021. In addition, it is indicated that there will be a promising future with expectations of 10.9 million job vacancies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields by 2031. .

The report confirms that this participation is not just a comprehensive issue, but rather an inevitable economic necessity. “Latino participation in engineering and technology fields is not just a matter of diversity and inclusion; It is a vital component of maintaining our country's global competitiveness and technological advancement.said Sol Trujillo, co-founder and chairman, and Ana Valdez, president and CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative, in their introductory letter to the analysis.

The growth in enrollment and graduation of Latinos in engineering professions is notable. While Latinos make up 9.4% of the engineering workforce, their presence in undergraduate engineering education has increased to 15.8%. This not only shows proportionate growth, but also a An increase in the total number of registrations, and thus in the number of graduates.

Hispanic Americans, who represent 19.1% of the total U.S. workforce, were responsible for a staggering 73% of the growth in labor force participation between 2010 and 2020, outpacing all other large demographic groups.

So, The impact of Latinos on the engineering and technology workforce is undeniable, and its impact is even more significant given that they make up 25% of youth in the United States. “Latinos in the United States show the highest labor force participation rate among the nation’s major demographic groups,” the report states. This youth presence is critical to the future development of the American economy and technological innovation.

The report also addresses the alarming shortage of engineering and technology professionals. According to the American Council of Engineering Corporations (ACEC),… 49% of companies were forced to reject jobs due to a lack of qualified workers. The need for new civil engineers is expected to reach about 25,000 annually during this decade.

Therefore, increased participation of Latinos in these fields is essential: “Latinos in the United States are poised to play essential roles in shaping the technological trajectory of the nation through their important contributions in the fields of engineering and technology.” However, for Latinos in the United States to reach their full potential in these areas, It is important to understand your critical needs, challenges and opportunities“The report confirms.

In addition to the increase in enrollment and graduation rates at the bachelor's level, Latinos have also seen significant growth in master's and doctoral programs in engineering. Among the most notable figures is the growth in certification. “The number of engineering degrees awarded to Latinos increased from 7.0% in 2010 to 13.6% in 2021.An increase of 94.3%. Additionally, the proportion of Latinos in engineering graduate programs has increased significantly, with the proportion of PhDs doubling from 3.9% to 7.5% between 2002 and 2021.

Despite the progress, the report also reveals persistent challenges facing Latinos in these areas. Key needs identified included guidance and financial support. The report notes that “65% of undergraduate students and 63% of graduate students reported facing significant financial challenges.” Additionally, 43% of U.S. college students attending four-year universities report experiencing some degree of housing insecurity.

But these are not the only obstacles faced by Latinos who want to study these professions. Limited access to role models and mentors is another major obstacle “About half of Latinos also consider not having a quality education to prepare for STEM fields or not having a mentor to encourage them to pursue a STEM career as important reasons why young people choose not to study STEM subjects in higher education.” “.,” reveals research cited by the Pew Research Center in Research Development.

Therefore, SHPE has worked to address these barriers through academic support, professional development, and financial assistance programs. SHPE has 14,351 members and a graduation rate among its members of 87.7%, compared to 50% of the total US population, a significant difference that demonstrates the effectiveness of its programs.

However, challenges remain. According to a survey conducted by SHPE, 51.3% of Latino college students reported having “fair” or “poor” mental health problems.And 40.9% reported similar challenges in their physical health. This situation is exacerbated by cultural barriers and stigmas surrounding mental health treatment. “Addressing this requires early, culturally sensitive interventions that engage families and communities, as well as educational efforts to improve access to and awareness of mental health within the Latino community in the United States,” the report recommends.

In conclusion, increased participation of Latinos in engineering and technology is critical to addressing the shortage of professionals and maintaining U.S. competitiveness on the global stage, which demonstrates The importance of encouraging young people to be interested in studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics.