Riders follow in the footsteps of giants and heretics and will open a demo center in 2021

Movistar Riders is not far behind. eSports Club has followed in the footsteps of other esports teams such as Giants or Heretics and He will open a pilot center in Oviedo before the end of the year, and plans to reach ten centers in three years.

On the other hand, the entity will split the team to give more participation to fans and content creators through the games Implemented by Movistar Riders, With the creation of a section called Game enthusiasts for fun.

Therefore, the club will have a section of content creators, in which names such as Marie Ruiz, Maichi, Celiather, Tunemsi or Bazatak, among others, will appear.

Movistar Riders carried a capital increase of €500,000 in March

“With this movement we strive to continue building a world of entertainment for society player Offer them exclusive procedures and experiences that will add a new dimension to the company,” emphasized Fernando Becker, founder of Movistar Riders.

At the end of March, Movistar Riders implemented a capital increase of €500,000, in addition to changing its registered office, moving to No. 46 Calle Puentelarra in Madrid.

Movistar Riders is an esports club founded in 2016 by Fernando Becker and other AV partners. Practically from its very beginnings, they had the main sponsorship of Movistar, which gives the entity its name.

The esports club had planned to bill in 2020 between 2.5 million and three million euros, A similar amount to the previous year, due to the impact of the pandemic. After the impact of Covid-19, the company expects to grow by 60% this year and reach four million in sales.