Rumor: This verified Twitter account may be from the movie Super Mario

More exciting news related to .’s animated movie Super Mariowhich as you know will be released this year thanks to light. Today we were able to find out more content.

In this case, it is Verified Twitter account Which appears to be related to the movie, although Nintendo hasn’t officially announced it at the moment. Don’t forget that the first teaser will be shown on October 6, 2022, so it may be revealed on that date.

Remember that This movie is Super Mario It is expected to be released on April 7, 2023 in the US and a week earlier in Spain (March 31, 2023), after being delayed (before its Christmas 2022 release). The film was funded by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, and features eye-catching voice actors Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Todd (Kegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamick (Kevin Michael Richardson), Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is produced by Nintendo’s Illumination Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek, who previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go! The screenplay was written by Matthew Vogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and Illumination Minions: Rise of Gru.

You also have our coverage of the movie here.

