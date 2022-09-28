Rumor: This verified Twitter account may be from the movie Super Mario

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

More exciting news related to .’s animated movie Super Mariowhich as you know will be released this year thanks to light. Today we were able to find out more content.

In this case, it is Verified Twitter account Which appears to be related to the movie, although Nintendo hasn’t officially announced it at the moment. Don’t forget that the first teaser will be shown on October 6, 2022, so it may be revealed on that date.

we leave you with Link to this account.

Remember that This movie is Super Mario It is expected to be released on April 7, 2023 in the US and a week earlier in Spain (March 31, 2023), after being delayed (before its Christmas 2022 release). The film was funded by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, and features eye-catching voice actors Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Todd (Kegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamick (Kevin Michael Richardson), Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is produced by Nintendo’s Illumination Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek, who previously collaborated on Teen Titans Go! The screenplay was written by Matthew Vogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and Illumination Minions: Rise of Gru.

You also have our coverage of the movie here. What do you think that? How do you think the movie will be in the end? We read to you in the comments.

Across.

More Stories

“Step by step” and the secret with which the makeup artists “revived” Marilyn in Ana de Armas

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This excellent documentary about Omara Portuondo will open the new edition of the GuadaLAjara Film Festival

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

For the movie: A dog that disappeared in the United States and was found in Germany

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – Russia boycotts the Oscars; Won’t submit a Best Picture nomination

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“1899”, the yet to be released Netflix series that already generates dozens of theories

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill will present Tudum, the massive Netflix event

6 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The latest news from Hurricane Ian live | Biden warns that hurricane may be deadliest in Florida history | international

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Why does aurora occur? Teach me about science

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

“I don’t think there is anyone alive who will win 21 Triple Crown titles.”

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The CIA wants to revive the mammoth with genetic engineering

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

East African Community calls on member states to take precautions against Ebola outbreak

7 hours ago Leland Griffith