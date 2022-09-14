Russia sent $300 million to foreign parties and candidates, according to the US | world | Dr..

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia has secretly sent at least $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates in more than 20 countries since 2014 to gain influence, according to a US intelligence document released Tuesday (9/13/2022).

A US official said the United States “believes these are low estimates and that Russia may have secretly transferred additional funds in undiscovered cases.” Information about specific countries has not been released.

The document cites the case of a Russian ambassador to an unnamed Asian country who allegedly provided millions of dollars to a presidential candidate.

President Joe Biden’s administration requested the assessment after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, which prompted Washington to try to isolate Moscow and arm Kyiv.

The official said that the United States is sharing with the governments of more than 100 countries the information found in the framework of the “Summit of Democracies” initiative launched by Biden after the defeat of Republican Donald Trump in the elections. The new assessment does not cover US domestic policy.

In the past, US intelligence services have accused Moscow of interfering in the 2016 elections, mainly by manipulating social networks, to support Trump, who has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The United States is working hard to address our weaknesses, and we encourage other countries to do the same,” the official said.

gs (afp, ap)

More Stories

The discovery of the first case of the centaur variant in Mexico | COVID-19

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

“I can’t stand this damn thing!” ; Pen drips disturb King Charles III | video

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Observing an eight-year-old leads to discovery of interaction between ants and wasps | Science and Ecology | Dr..

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the sarcophagus where Queen Elizabeth II lies

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Habits of King Carlos III: He never eats lunch and works very late

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

5 women die during an ocean cruise after being hit by a whale on their boat in New Zealand | News from Mexico

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

They suggest forensic reform: what would change and why

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Article: “Cuba did not go to Africa to find with one hand and catch with the other, but to find with both hands”: Kisimbu Ronix Tendo, leader of Ugandan NGO “Afrika Mashariki Fest”

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Connect WhatsApp Plus Red | Download the latest version | APK files | Download | fire modes | WhatsApp Plus Blue | gold | Free | United States | USA | USA | Spain | EN | Mexico | MX | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

US retail sales unexpectedly rose

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Diplomatic cables | Political Realism – El Sol de México

12 hours ago Sharon Hanson