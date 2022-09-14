The discovery of the first case of the centaur variant in Mexico | COVID-19

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The National Institute for Genomic Medicine (Inmegen) has reported the first case of the Centauro subtype Covid-19 in Mexico.

The patient is a 43-year-old woman, who went for a PCR test at the Salud Digna lab in Mexico City, according to the report in the Global Initiative to Share All Data on Influenza database, or GISAID, for short. In English.

Photo: GISAID Report

the centaurthe nickname created for the creator BA 2.75 µm, On probation. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the sub-strain BA.2 More portable. However, the total number of cases worldwide continues to decline, the organization announces.

This lineage was found For the first time in India in May 2022According to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet, Centaur reached more than 30% of Covid-19 infections in the country of origin in one month. however, Hospital treatment did not increase.

the centaur in More than 20 countriesincluding Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, according to Nature.

Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Prevention and Health Promotion, confirmed today that there has been a decrease in Covid-19 cases over the past nine weeks, with minimal deaths as a result of contracting the virus.

More Stories

The special team in the government palace continues to confiscate materials from security cameras

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A student loses a cooperative of 140,000 pesos for his graduation dinner

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Up to 10 hours in line to see Elizabeth II in London

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia sent $300 million to foreign parties and candidates, according to the US | world | Dr..

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

“I can’t stand this damn thing!” ; Pen drips disturb King Charles III | video

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Observing an eight-year-old leads to discovery of interaction between ants and wasps | Science and Ecology | Dr..

4 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cuban flag: Relentless against hereditary staggering ‘Cuba’ Granma

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

What belts are disputed in the third battle of Kanillo against Golovkin

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: So you can protect your account from iPhone | wpp | iOS | Smartphone | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The special team in the government palace continues to confiscate materials from security cameras

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In the United States they found a bottle thrown into the sea in Spain a year and a half ago

4 hours ago Leland Griffith