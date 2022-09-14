The discovery of the first case of the centaur variant in Mexico | COVID-19

The National Institute for Genomic Medicine (Inmegen) has reported the first case of the Centauro subtype Covid-19 in Mexico.

The patient is a 43-year-old woman, who went for a PCR test at the Salud Digna lab in Mexico City, according to the report in the Global Initiative to Share All Data on Influenza database, or GISAID, for short. In English.

the centaurthe nickname created for the creator BA 2.75 µm, On probation. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the sub-strain BA.2 More portable. However, the total number of cases worldwide continues to decline, the organization announces.

This lineage was found For the first time in India in May 2022According to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet, Centaur reached more than 30% of Covid-19 infections in the country of origin in one month. however, Hospital treatment did not increase.

the centaur in More than 20 countriesincluding Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, according to Nature.