Russian air strikes hit several schools and a cathedral in Kharkov

Firefighters work to put out a fire in the building of Kharkov National University (Reuters / Oleksandr Lapshin)

On a new day since the Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin He ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, the second largest city in the country, Kharkov, still suffering from attack. Russian airstrikes this time hit several related buildings, Including three schools and the cathedral.

Kharkov has been a new target of Russian attacks since dawn after airborne forces fired missiles that hit several government buildings and a university. The bombing resulted in four deaths and nine injuries, according to Kyiv, which estimated that more than two thousand civilians had been killed in Russian attacks since the beginning of the invasion. For his part, the district governor reported via Facebook that at least 20 people have been killed and 125 injured since Saturday.

As confirmed by the series CNNAnd the At least three educational institutions were hit by shelling on Tuesday According to the videos and photos posted on social networking sites, which were verified by the American media.

One of the schools is located in the northern district Saltivka The other two are just a kilometer away, in the industrial zone in the southeast of the city of 1,400,000 people.

In this sense, daily Kyiv Independent He believed the information and indicated that the military attacks there affected at least Three educational centers and the Assumption Cathedral. In addition, many of the framed artworks and stained glass windows were shattered by an explosion attack on the building near the town hall.

In turn, the New York Times reported that the attack that damaged Kharkiv National University reported that it also targeted the police headquarters and an office of the National Security Service. Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service said three people had been injured so far and rescue efforts were continuing.

For its part, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported that a Ukrainian woman participating in its monitoring mission was killed in a bombing Tuesday in Kharkov. According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the victim, Marina Venina, was killed while buying groceries for her family in the city of Kharkov, which has been subjected to heavy bombardment in recent days.

In any case, the local authorities reassert themselves that they are in control of the city.

Meanwhile, at least four explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday in Kyiv, Two of them are near Narodiv metro station, only five kilometers from the famous Maidan Square And very close to government buildings. Specifically, in addition to the capital, alarms sounded in different parts of the country, such as Lviv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odessa, Zaporizhia.

On the other hand, in the face of attacks, Russia is not only isolated in the world, but also against them. Hundreds of protesters were arrested last Wednesday in Moscow and Saint Petersburg after the political prisoner Alexei Navalny Call the Russians to protest the Putin regime’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Saint Petersburg, the birthplace of the Russian President, the police violently dispersed the demonstrators and arrested a hundred peopleas reconstructed by a journalist from the agency France Press agency available immediately.

On his part, the Ukrainian President said, Volodymyr ZelenskyHe confirmed that Russian losses are already close to 9,000 soldiers, and indicated that he was working to organize a “humanitarian corridor” to bring medicines and other essential products to civilians.

He also expressed his admiration for my civilians Konotop, Pashtanka, Energodar, Melitopol And other cities and towns in Ukraine that did not allow the “occupiers” to pass, he said his country had disrupted “the enemy’s plans in a week”, which “were built years ago.”

During the early hours of Thursday morning, new explosions were recorded in Kyiv and local authorities feared a major attack after the release of satellite images of a Russian convoy more than 60 kilometers north of the city.

It is made up of thousands of Russian tanks, missiles and assault vehicles with a length of more than 60 kilometers. They are preparing to besiege the Ukrainian capital, but according to the agency EFEAnd the The advance would be delayed a few more days because of the Ukrainian resistance and because the Russians would regroup and assess the progress they had not made. The Pentagon demonstrated this streak on Wednesday.

On February 24, Putin announced in a televised address a military attack on Ukraine, days after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk recognized the independence.

