Science reveals how much protein you should eat each day

19 hours ago Mia Thompson



04/15/2023 at 12:31

CEST


Proteins are biomolecules essential to life, and they perform a number of vital functions in living organisms. Many proteins are involved The body’s defense against infection and diseases.


Whereas proteins like actin and myosin are essential for muscle contraction. Allow movement and muscle function. For these reasons, it is very important to eat protein every day. but, What does science say about this What would be the recommended amount?

in the first place, You should keep in mind that a lack of protein is more of a concern than an excess. While many studies show that eating a lot of protein has no side effects on the body, When there is a deficiency we lose muscle and bone massAnd So our body suffers.

Second, if we turn to science, Researchers say it is recommended that you consume between 1.5 and 1.6 grams of protein/kg/day. The maximum would be 2.2g protein/kg/day, but it is best to personally calculate your daily recommended protein intake with a nutritionist or by following this formula:


Multiply your weight by 1.6 and that will be the lowest grams of protein you consume; That is, if you weigh 80 kilograms, the recommended intake will be 128 grams.

More Stories

Why is it good for health -NIUS

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Chiapas News

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science and poetry of the greats hand in hand in Grado with the exhibition “GEAS”

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Guadalupe will have a new IMSS family medicine unit; Zoe Robledo and Governor David Monreal supervised the work

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science. New technology to search for exoplanets discovers worlds we can see

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science.-Webb’s Oldest Galaxies Challenge Cosmological Theory – Publimetro México

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Could the Internet be Down on April 23rd? That’s what they say on social networks | Viral solar storm | the answers

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Africa is divided into two continents; A perimeter will be created

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Africa is divided into two continents; A perimeter will be created

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Why is it good for health -NIUS

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Chess player denies a woman wins a prize for solving financial problems | Directions | United States | Nandamer | diffuse

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson