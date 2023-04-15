Science reveals how much protein you should eat each day









04/15/2023 at 12:31 CEST







Proteins are biomolecules essential to life, and they perform a number of vital functions in living organisms. Many proteins are involved The body’s defense against infection and diseases.





Whereas proteins like actin and myosin are essential for muscle contraction. Allow movement and muscle function. For these reasons, it is very important to eat protein every day. but, What does science say about this What would be the recommended amount?

in the first place, You should keep in mind that a lack of protein is more of a concern than an excess. While many studies show that eating a lot of protein has no side effects on the body, When there is a deficiency we lose muscle and bone massAnd So our body suffers.

Second, if we turn to science, Researchers say it is recommended that you consume between 1.5 and 1.6 grams of protein/kg/day. The maximum would be 2.2g protein/kg/day, but it is best to personally calculate your daily recommended protein intake with a nutritionist or by following this formula:





Multiply your weight by 1.6 and that will be the lowest grams of protein you consume; That is, if you weigh 80 kilograms, the recommended intake will be 128 grams.