Science, technology and science arts celebrate their week

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Within its framework, various scientific, technological and academic institutions propose free activities for all ages with the aim of popularizing scientific culture.

Organized by the Department of Speech and Audiovisual Content of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, The event will run until November 21 It is an invitation to meet the scientific community through activities designed specifically to disseminate, disseminate and popularize the world of knowledge, science, technology and scientific art.

Participating museums, research centers, institutes, laboratories, libraries, academies of sciences, clusters, botanical gardens, universities, science clubs and schools. And more institutions seeking to communicate how progress in science and technology affects the daily life of society and what are the expectations and possibilities for the future in the national scientific and technological field.

In the latest face-to-face edition, the proposal included more than 2,000 activities, 6,500 researchers, and 456 institutions across the country.

The entire program of activities can be consulted on the web www.semanadelaciencia.mincyt.gob.arThe search engine allows you to filter information by keyword, method, province, date, area of ​​knowledge, and organization.

