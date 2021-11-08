National Week of Science, Technology and Scientific Arts | Monday through November 21, across the country

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Starting Monday, workshops, talks, guided visits, experiments and presentations will be held across the country as part of the “19th National Science, Technology, and Arts Week” in whose framework various scientific, technological and academic institutions of the universe participate. It offers free activities for all ages with the aim of popularizing scientific culture.

The event organized by the Department of Expression and Audiovisual Content of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, which will run until November 21, is an invitation to meet the scientific community through activities specifically designed to disseminate, disseminate and popularize the world of knowledge, science, technology and the scientific arts.

Museums, research centers, institutes, laboratories, libraries, science academies, assemblies, botanical gardens, universities, science clubs, schools and more institutions that seek to communicate the impact of progress in science and technology on the daily life of society and what are the expectations and possibilities of the future in the national scientific and technological field.

In the latest face-to-face edition, the proposal included more than 2,000 activities, 6,500 researchers, and 456 institutions across the country. The program of activities can be consulted at www.semanadelaciencia.mincyt.gob.ar, where the search engine allows you to filter information by keyword, method, province, date, region of knowledge and institution.

