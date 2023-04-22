Scientific resources should address problems: Researcher in Coahuila

23 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cristobal Aguilar, Director of Research and Graduate Studies Autonomous University of Coahuila (UAdeC) and research professor at Faculty of Chemical SciencesHe believed that resources allocated to science and technology should be addressed within a general agenda of the state that addresses problems immediately.

If the problem is water, what are the projects? If the goal is to prevent fires in the Artiga forest, what are the projects? comment.

You may be interested: UadeC invites students to apply for Constellation Brands Scholarships

The above after pro weekly This week published a report on what State Council for Science and Technology (Coecyt) With more than 130 million pesos they transferred due to the electoral fines of the parties.

he kosette The privilege of spending on projects that yield no results, on repeated studies or diagnoses, on books that no one knows about, is a statue Million pesos or half a million pesos virtual forums.

he Researcher Aguilar, considered that the people of Coahuila and the general population of the country, They do not know what it means to live in a knowledge society, to generate technology and knowledge, because they have never invested in it, on any level.

For this reason, he added, there must be an investment in itself, because it is not Give the resource naturally.

For it to be valued, the investment must be greater than 1%, when that is invested, there is evidence of an advanced society and not that it is being told in conversations. More investment in science and technology is required. The amounts available are low for any state.”exposed to.

He pointed out that there is a need for more scholarships and more investment in priority projects, and to stimulateTo innovate and create link programs in the private sector.

“As science and technology become a public issue, we will see progress“, he added.

More Stories

Science fiction movies that predicted the future

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

What is Koselig, the Norwegian way to reduce stress and lead a more active life

15 hours ago Mia Thompson

They will instill in Saltillo’s children a taste for science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Four tips from psychologists to improve our mental health

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Follow the path of science in alliance with innovation

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Ciencia.-The grammatical DNA of more than 2,400 languages ​​is compiled into a record – Publimetro México

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Unexpected WhatsApp chat between a girl and a prankster

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Lineups and Live Updates

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

Science fiction movies that predicted the future

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Los Pumitas closed out a perfect tour of the United States

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

When and how do you see the Lyrid meteor shower?

7 hours ago Leo Adkins