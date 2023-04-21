They will instill in Saltillo’s children a taste for science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Within the framework of celebrating Boy and Girl Day at the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Autonomous University of Coahuila and the NOCTE Scientific Publishing Team, I invite you to participate in “Children’s Day, Night”, on April 28 in Camporredondo Unit Square, from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

This event is free and It aims to celebrate childhood and at the same time sow the seed of a taste for science In areas such as physics, mathematics, biology and chemistry, among others, through various recreational activities.

He added that children and their families are expected to participate in this event so that they can learn in a fun and entertaining way to engage in scientific activities and learn that science is within everyone’s reach.

Likewise, all attendees will be invited to participate in the Observatory Night, which takes place on the last Friday of every month.

Moreover, he saidAttendees will be able to enjoy various simultaneous activities such as an exhibition of experiments by boys and girls, Children’s storytelling with stories told by FCFM students, sweepstakes games, mini math competitions, a costume contest and more.

For girls and boys between the ages of 6 and 12, who wish to participate in the trial fair, they must register and fill out the form at the following link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx? id = gsNAcvN36kKVdjcJfbNi0CdJg9DWcGZJlLviQhUh1YZUQ0k5QTJJMVc3UE5WR1pXQ0g5SEFHSVBYNS4u & origin = QRCode

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook page College of Physical Mathematics Sciences at https://www.facebook.com/fcfm.uadec.mx, via e-mail: [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected], or call phone numbers (844) ) ) 414 47 39 and (844) 414 88 69.

