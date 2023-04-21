Four tips from psychologists to improve our mental health

According to another European Health Survey in Spain (EESE)and chronic anxiety (5.8%) depression (5.3%) Among the most common chronic diseases in the population, yet caring for emotional health remains a taboo for many people.





So much so that 20% of respondents to the “2022 Emotional Well-Being Survey” made by healthy They believe that even though they should not seek professional help to deal with emotional health issues, they should.

As he explains it Maria Arrizabalaga, psychologist By Sanitas BluU.

“Emotional health is an essential part of people’s overall health and that is why we must pay equal attention to it.”

And it is that not knowing how to manage our emotions can negatively affect our physical health. As the psychologist warns:





Not only does managing emotions help you cope with everyday life situations, but it also helps prevent the development of serious mental and even physical ailments such as:



Digestive and intestinal problems

changes in the functioning of the organism & rdquor; ,

Tips for improving emotional health

In addition to resorting to professional help if necessary, taking care of our health depends to a large extent on our individual habits. For this reason, Sanitas experts offer some tips for improving and maintaining emotional well-being:

Set priorities:

One of the main causes of anxiety and stress comes from being over shouldered by responsibility, be it work, personal, family, or a combination of all of them. The urge to take charge of everything can be physically and mentally exhausting.





This is it Especially common in women, who on many occasions are forced to live under unrealistic social expectations. For this reason, it is important to prioritize, know what is important at all times, and delegate tasks to optimize time and avoid physical and emotional exhaustion.

A hectic day can lead many people to automatically carry out routines, without thinking about whether the life they lead is really what they want.

That is, as Maria Arrizabalaga explains, “Humans tend to fit in and stay in familiar environments, even though they can be harmful.”

Changing all this depends on us:

“It is necessary to rethink from time to time where we are, what our goals are and, above all, our purposes at all levels.”

“By identifying and evaluating our situation, we will be able to see if we need to change course to increase happiness, and therefore well-being,” explains the specialist.

Developing social relationships.

Human beings are social beings, and as such, we need to live in a community. For this reason, the environment in which one lives has a direct impact on a person’s well-being, and caring for close relationships is key to maintaining and improving them.

“Family and friends are fundamental to maintaining a good quality of life. It is for them that we shelter through good and bad situations, and it is the mutual affection that makes us feel safe and protected.”

Of course, those who surround us and with whom we interact do not always benefit us. For this reason, it is just as important to form good social relationships as it is to stay out of bad relationships, which is not always easy to pin down.

“Maintaining toxic relationships, whether on a personal or work level, is also detrimental to mental health in the long run. It’s key to eliminating any negative relationship that is a source of stress or anxiety,” says the psychiatrist.

Take your time for yourself.

As a result of the accumulation of responsibilities and inertia that we experience day in and day out, we tend to forget ourselves. Personal dedication is not always among people’s priorities, however, it is the foundation of well-being.

So the advice of psychology experts is to invest at least one hour a day in activities for personal enjoyment. Reading, playing sports or pursuing our hobbies. This not only benefits us, but is absolutely necessary for improving self-esteem and relationships with others.