Scientists are discovering a way to prevent the spread of brain cancer

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Jerusalem /

Israeli scientists have found a way to stop the spread of deadly brain cancer cells Tel Aviv University. Discovered method In a study published in the journal Nature CommunicationsIt is based on stimulating the immune system in the brain.

First, the team identified a dysfunction in the brain’s immune system, which resulted in an enlarged cell division and cancer cell proliferation of glioblastoma, a fast-moving and rapidly growing type of brain cancer.

The researchers said the immune system failure was due in part to the secretion of a protein called P-SelectinaWhich normally helps cells to travel within the body

However, when this protein binds to immune cells in the brain, it alters their function so that instead of preventing the cancer cells from spreading and allowing them to multiply and penetrate brain tissue.

After that, the researchers were able to block the protein secretion, thus neutralizing the faulty immune system, restoring its normal activity, and preventing the spread of this aggressive, incurable cancer.

