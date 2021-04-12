Employee welfare and telecommuting? Using these six tips, it is possible to …

Before the pandemic, the goal of corporate human resource departments was, among other things, improvement Stimulus For employees of various lines of work. The key to making that happen The link Lay in promotion Health For the employee in his job.

Now what happens? The pandemic has accelerated the implementation of remote work in companies and with it, employee welfare is put at risk. The truth is, it wasn’t quite the case, because according to reports Such as, An original digital company that measures, analyzes and manages employee experience in real time, 9 out of 10 employees are satisfied with the settings and organization of their company.

However, it is very likely that the lack of communication affects talent management and ultimately harms employee well-being. This element is essential, because, as shown in many studies on the topic, a happy employee is more productive, creative, and loyal to the company, which leads to better end results.

Work Welfare: 6 Keys to Working in a Happy Workforce

With that in mind, silk experts do not offer 6 tips for maintaining or enhancing happiness in work teams. here they are:

1.Adapt the workspace. According to the data collected by Slik, the job satisfaction level of the employees who do not have enough items is 47%, while the salaried employees who have a suitable work team have a job satisfaction level of 95% of the average.

Given its importance, the adaptation of workspaces is positioned as one of the main factors, whether the work is performed face-to-face or remotely.

2- Acknowledge a job well done. This standard remains and always will be in talent management. In the absence of close contact, the remote worker should always receive feedback on their performance. According to Silk, the fact that an employee receives or does not receive feedback translates into a satisfaction rate of between 9 and 27%. Remote worker identification should be among the ten commandments of a good manager.

3.Encourage contact between colleagues. Feeling the warmth of coworkers is essential during remote working hours. Fortunately, there are tools for that like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams. An employee’s happiness and well-being can only be improved by watching and chatting with colleagues.

4.Employee training. Training plans must continue whether there is a pandemic or not, because we must not forget that the economy and companies are engaging in a profound transformation process. Helping employees develop more complex skills will help them achieve greater efficiency and achieve organizational goals, as well as make them loyal to a company that shows it cares about their things.

5.Flexibility. The flexibility of work during this period is a very important point to consider. Which is that despite the existence of remote work, the problem of matchmaking still persists, and in many cases it has become more complex. Being able to offer a schedule that suits a worker’s needs greatly benefits their physical and mental health, but also has a positive effect on work.

6.Employee involvement. It is crucial that all companies constantly listen to their workers, as they are the lifeblood of the company. what do you think? how do you feel? Are their needs and opinions taken into account? Regarding this key, there are also several tools that companies can use.