Viral image | Online Discussion of Original Answers for a Girl on a Pushup | Twitter | Social networks Mexico

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

On And in other social networks, there is a lot of talk about the girl’s original responses to a pushup. Javi Matron, a professor from Spain, made them known through a photo taken in a blink of an eye.

The exercise completed by the young student consists of converting numbers written with letters into numbers written with numbers; However, the reference given in the book can be interpreted in two ways. Write the following numbers in numbers.The statement says.

Specifically, the younger ones, upon reading it, realized that they had to put the consecutive numbers to those that were already written. When the teacher began reviewing what she put into the exercise, he realized that her answers could be considered wrong and at the same time correct, so I decided to seek help in Twitter.

“Should I correct it or tell her it is okay?”The man who was consulted through his personal account (), On February 23 of this year, attached to a photo of the responses of the young student. It didn’t take long for it to become viral, which caused a huge controversy among users.

And is that many netizens considered what she put in was good, while others argued that she was wrong. Due to the large number of divided opinions, the picture ended up making it to other social networks, where it also made a huge impact.

It may interest you

Recommended video

More Stories

Employee welfare and telecommuting? Using these six tips, it is possible to …

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scientists are discovering a way to prevent the spread of brain cancer

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The increasing demand for water exercise in Tampico – El Sol de Tampico

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Grupo Provida seeks jail time for medical student and doctor in Puebla for “promoting abortion”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

An ingenious helicopter ready for a historic breakthrough on Mars – science – life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Yuri Gagarin: 60 Years of a First Man in Space – Science – Life

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Viral image | Online Discussion of Original Answers for a Girl on a Pushup | Twitter | Social networks Mexico

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

What’s going on between Nintendo and Microsoft / Xbox? All about their shared shared plans – Nintenderos

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

A woman enters the Ugandan Parliament to denounce the death of her son during an anti-government protest

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Mexico faces a new challenge with an heterogeneous economic recovery, according to President Banxico | USA

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

They pay $ 2,000 to see Best Film Winners at the Oscars

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter