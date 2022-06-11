Scientists discover a “hidden world” under the ice of Antarctica | Sciences

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

New Zealand scientists announced the discovery of a “hidden world” Marine animals after drilling 500 meters of ice in Antarctica. It is a giant underwater cave inhabited by an entire ecosystem of amphipods, small creatures of the same family as crabs, crabs and moths.

