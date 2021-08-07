Scientists discover the secret of Stonehenge’s millennia-long durability

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City (APRO). A scientific study has suggested that a prehistoric monument located on the Salisbury Plain in England, Stonehenge, may have survived time due to the geochemical composition of the sarcoids columnar stones because they contain grains of quartz.

Analysis showed that sarsen consisted primarily of sand-sized quartz grains that were held tightly by an interlocking mosaic of quartz crystals.

“This explains the stone’s resistance to the elements for the past five thousand years and why it was an ideal material for building such a monument, according to experts,” explained the study titled “Petroleum and geochemical characterization of the Sarsen stone.” Stonehenge”, published in the magazine PLUS ONE.

