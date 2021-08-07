Science says that the most important component of a band is…

Is the singer the most important component of the band? Or will he be the guitarist, the drummer, or the percussionist? Or is it the strikes? Could it be a keyboard operator…really?

Well, that way, we’re not leaving here. Let’s end the suspense. The fact is that according to an article published in Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences, the most important element of the band is really… (ruffles, Err, very low note!) The bass player!

In this article, scholars argue that it is the guitarist who keeps the band together and explain why: «A behavioral kinematic task revealed that pulse timing was most influenced by bass flow. The effect of bass supremacy on temporal coding explains the widespread musical practice of pushing percussion through bass instruments.».

Let’s try changing this for kids: People find it easier to feel the beat of a song when it comes off the bass line. And yes, the truth is that the less trained ears don’t always hear the bass lines, yet the beat of the four strings is essential to the rhythm of any song. And when it appears… it’s a whole new world opening up in our auditory wings.

Perhaps the concept is better understood when we listen to this song by Breeders.