Mint benefits and healing properties

Scientific name for Mint It is “Mentha spicata”, and is used most often for medicinal purposes, because this plant has many health benefits. It is also used in cooking as it is an aromatic plant and gives dishes different flavors.

However, according to Medline Plus, the US National Library of Medicine, the appropriate dose of Mint It will depend on several factors such as the person’s age, health status, and other conditions.

“At this time there is not enough scientific information to determine the appropriate dosage range for peppermint use. Remember that natural products are not necessarily natural, and dosing can be important. Be sure to follow the appropriate directions on product labels, and consult your pharmacist, doctor or health care provider before using it.” Medline Plus explains on its website.

the Mint Rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, phosphorous or potassium. This is why it has benefits that help reduce fever, improve digestion, reduce heartburn, reduce nausea and vomiting after surgery if used as an aromatherapy, help relieve headaches, are useful for anti-stress, and relieve intestinal gas, among other things.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Mint It is used to relieve colds, because it contains a high percentage of vitamin C. This improves the absorption of iron found in foods of plant origin and contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system to protect the body from diseases.

for this part, Medline Plus Note that mint and oil Mint They are safe to eat in common amounts in food. He also explained that side effects are not common and that some people may be allergic to peppermint. Mint can be applied to the skin, although it may cause an allergic reaction in some people. However, these cases are rare.

The Library of Medicine explained that Mint It can cause kidney and liver damage, as large amounts of mint seem to have greater effects. Similarly, according to Department of Physiology From Seoul National University College of Medicine In Seoul, she says the plant prevents the development of prostate cancer.