Children are drawn to science through the summer course

NSAuernavaca, Morelos. – On Monday, the Science and Technology Museum’s “Summer Session” for the Science Museum begins, which aims for children and teenagers to have a good time, discovering if they have a career in this field of knowledge.

Brenda Avila, one of the organizers, stated that registrations are open, but due to the pandemic, space is limited for groups of 15 members.

It will be held in the facilities of the Museum, located in the Akabaantsingo Park from August 9 to 27, in triplicate; One per week, under health emergency conditions.

He noted that he has a recovery fee of 300 pesos, which is needed to fund the materials to be used.

This will be the first face-to-face version of the course, scheduled for the first time in August 2020, in a digital and remote version.

Acapantzingo Ecomarket

For her part, Alejandra Ramirez expected to start at the end of this month, in the same place, a new project aimed at contributing to the revitalization of the local economy.

The above is related to e-commerce in which at least 50 men and women entrepreneurs, who have a sustainable product to sell, will participate.

Organizers reported that it is scheduled to take place on the last weekend of each month, with the aim of making it an option for entrepreneurs to gain a new selling point.

Playing sports. The Science and Technology Museum Summer Course will begin, which seeks to bring children and young adults closer to discovering if they have a career in these fields.

By: Antonita Sanchez / [email protected]

