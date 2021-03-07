Scientists discovered two dwarf giraffes in Africa

Scientists were surprised to discover two Giraffes Dwarves on different sides of Africa.

“It’s amazing what our researchers found in this area,” he said. Reuters Julian Vinici, co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, on a video call. “We were very surprised.”

Most of the applications of jirafas They can measure between 4.5 to 6 meters, but in 2018 scientists discovered a giraffe 2.6 meters high in Namibia. Three years ago they also found a giraffe 2.8 meters high in the Ugandan Wildlife Park.

In those cases, Giraffes They had standard long necks but short and short legs. Skeletal dysplasia, the medical name for the condition, affects both humans and pets, but it’s rarely seen in wild animals, according to the British Medical Journal.

Institution photos appear Giraffes Thick-legged and muscular in the dry savannah of Murchison Falls National Park in northern Uganda.

Unfortunately, there is probably no benefit at all. The Giraffes “I grew much longer to reach the highest trees,” Vinici said.

He added that it was likely physically impossible for them to reproduce with their normal size species.

The number of the world’s tallest mammal has decreased by 40% in the past 30 years to around 111,000, which is why conservationists classify the four species as “vulnerable.”

“This is mainly due to habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, population growth, and more cultivated land,” Vinici said.

“Combined with a little bit of poaching, climate change.” He added that conservation efforts helped the numbers start to recover in the past decade.

