Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4: Release Date, Recap & Spoiler

Secrets of Sulphur Springs has become a fan favorite, especially for those who enjoy thrillers and mysteries. The blend of time travel and mystery that this drama offers has garnered attention worldwide, captivating audiences with its unique premise and intriguing storylines. Its success over the first three seasons stands as testament to its popularity.

Renewal Status: Will There Be Another Season for Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season?

There’s been no official announcement regarding the show’s renewal status. The finale episode of the third season left audiences with plenty of questions and anticipation, suggesting that the story still has a long way to go. If we come across any updates about the show’s renewal, we’ll be sure to inform you promptly.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Release Date

The future of Secrets of Sulphur Springs is still under wraps, with no official news on the release date or renewal status for Season 4. However, considering the show’s popularity and the recent conclusion of Season 3, it’s too soon to speculate on the potential release date of the next season. If the show does get renewed for another season, we might expect it to hit the screens around 2024 or 2025.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Cast

If the show gets renewed for another season, we can expect most of the main cast to return:

Preston Oliver as Griffin Campbell

Kyliegh Curran as Harper Marie Dunn

Elle Graham as Savannah Dillon

Madeleine McGraw as Zoey Campbell

Landon Gordon as Wyatt Campbell

Kelly Frye as Sarah Campbell

Josh Braaten as Bennett “Ben” Campbell Jr.

Diandra Lyle as Jessica “Jess” Dunn

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 4 Spoilers

While we don’t have any official details regarding the plot of the upcoming season, we can predict that if a fourth season happens, it would likely pick up from where the third season left off, delving deeper into the primary narrative of the show.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Recap

#SecretsofSulphurSprings going in with another suspenseful episode tonight, guys. 8p EST/5p PST only on ⁦@DisneyChannel⁩! Set your reminders⏰ pic.twitter.com/5XAfqdOh2b — Kyliegh (@KylieghCurran) April 28, 2023



In Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3, viewers were taken on another exhilarating ride through time, mystery, and family bonds. The Campbells – Griffin, Zoey, and their parents – continue to unravel the secrets of The Tremont Hotel and the mysterious town of Sulphur Springs.

At the beginning of Season 3, we saw Griffin (Preston Oliver) and Harper (Kyliegh Curran) resume their quest to solve the mystery of Savannah (Elle Graham). In the past two seasons, the time-traveling duo had uncovered the truth about Savannah’s disappearance and found out that she’s Harper’s mother. They also learned that The Tremont, the hotel that Griffin’s family is renovating, was a crucial part of this puzzle.

Season 3 took the mystery up a notch. The pivotal moment came when Griffin and Harper discovered a new portal, leading them not to the past, but to the future. This twist dramatically increased the stakes for our young heroes as they encountered a dystopian Sulphur Springs. The sight of their hometown in ruins was both shocking and heartbreaking, making them realize the depth of the consequences if they fail to rectify the past.

Meanwhile, Griffin’s parents, Sarah (Kelly Frye) and Ben (Josh Braaten), who had been previously unaware of their children’s time-traveling adventures, finally got looped in. Their discovery added an extra layer of complexity to the storyline as they struggled with how to handle their children’s dangerous secret.

Zoey (Madeleine McGraw) and Wyatt (Landon Gordon), Griffin’s siblings, also had their fair share of adventure in Season 3. Zoey’s character was particularly notable as she stepped out of Griffin’s shadow and started helping her brother and Harper in their mission. This led to a few close calls and thrilling moments.

By the end of Season 3, the Campbells and Harper managed to fix some of the issues caused by their time-traveling. Still, they realized that their actions had unintended consequences, leaving enough room for the story to expand in Season 4.

Season 3 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs was a roller-coaster ride filled with suspense, heart, and time-traveling mysteries. The season expanded on the show’s themes of family and friendship while delivering a captivating and complex narrative. With the cliffhanger in the season finale, fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next in the potential Season 4.

Ratings of the Show

The show’s captivating storyline and well-developed characters have earned it a high rating across different platforms. Here’s how the series is rated: