Arrested Development Season 6: Chances of Renewal & Release

Arrested Development, an American sitcom created by Mitchell Hurwitz, has taken its audience on a whirlwind ride of laughs, quirky characters, and dysfunctional family relationships.

This comedic saga of the Bluth family aired its first three seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2006, then Netflix picked up the baton and released seasons four and five in 2013 and 2018-19, respectively.

The journey of this once-wealthy family, dealing with their eccentricities and the challenges of everyday life, has been nothing short of a comedic masterpiece, with viewers across the globe eagerly waiting for every episode. However, there seems to be a bump in this ride as the chances of Arrested Development returning for a sixth season appear dim.

Quick Facts

No Of Season: 5

Release Date : Cancelled

Language : English

Genre : Comedy

Where to watch : Netflix or Hulu

: Netflix or Hulu Rating: 8.7(IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

The popularity of Arrested Development has been unquestionable. The unique comedic style of the show, filled with clever banter and original humor, earned it a devoted fan base and critical acclaim.

The show is well known for its serialized format, a myriad of running gags, catchphrases, and an intriguing blend of vintage imagery and historical video. As a testament to its popularity, the show garnered multiple awards, including the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Release Date of Arrested Development Season 6

Netflix Removing ‘Arrested Development,’ Including Streamer’s Original Seasons https://t.co/ikByNvcCA1 — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2023



Arrested Development had a somewhat unconventional release schedule. It first aired on Fox for its initial three seasons, from November 2, 2003, to February 10, 2006. After being canceled, the series was later picked up by Netflix, who released a fourth season in 2013 and a fifth season in two parts in 2018 and 2019.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a release date for a sixth season of Arrested Development. David Cross, who portrayed Tobias Fünke on the show, confirmed in an interview that the series will not be returning for another season.

Cast of Arrested Development Season 6

Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth, the most functional member of the Bluth family who struggles to keep them all together.

Portia de Rossi as Lindsay Bluth Fünke, Michael’s twin sister who often attempts to assert her independence with mixed results.

Will Arnett as George Oscar G.O.B Bluth II, the eldest Bluth son who often seeks attention and approval through his dubious career as a part-time magician.

Michael Cera as George-Michael Bluth, Michael’s sweet-natured but often awkward son who is trying to navigate his adolescence and the chaos of his family.

Alia Shawkat as Maeby Fünke, Lindsay’s rebellious daughter who is wise beyond her years and often gets into zany situations.

Tony Hale as Byron Buster Bluth, the youngest Bluth sibling who is overly attached to his mother and often finds himself out of his depth in the real world.

David Cross as Tobias Fünke, Lindsay’s husband who is an eccentric and often clueless former psychiatrist pursuing a career as an actor.

Jeffrey Tambor as George Bluth Senior, the Bluth family patriarch who is incarcerated for fraud and light treason.

Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth, the manipulative and cunning matriarch of the Bluth family.

Arrested Development Season 6 Spoiler

While the future of the show is uncertain, if there were to be a sixth season, it would likely pick up where season 5 left off. With the murder of Lucille 2 still unresolved, this would inevitably form a central storyline.

Furthermore, Michael and George-Michael’s strained relationship, Maeby’s fate in her new older disguise, and the ramifications of Lucille quitting drinking would likely be key areas of focus. However, without an official announcement, the potential storyline remains purely speculative.

Arrested Development Season 5 Recap

Season 5 of Arrested Development continued the saga of the Bluth family, offering two parts of the season filled with more dysfunctional antics, clever callbacks, and unexpected twists. It continued to center around Michael’s efforts to keep his eccentric family together while they grappled with their own individual trials and tribulations. At the beginning of the season, we found Lucille and George Sr. trying to cope with their retirement on a deserted island while the rest of the family remained in Newport. Michael, after cutting ties with the family, found himself back with the Bluths as he was the only one who could solve the mystery of Lucille 2’s disappearance. One of the central mysteries driving the plot in this season is the disappearance of Lucille Austero (aka Lucille 2), played by Liza Minnelli. Much of the season revolves around the various characters’ potential involvement in her disappearance, with multiple cliffhangers leaving us questioning who was responsible. Lindsay’s storyline involved a surprising turn of events where she runs for Congress, although she eventually leaves the campaign, and it’s revealed that she is adopted and is actually Lucille’s half-sister. Tobias, as ever, continued to blindly pursue his acting career, now coaching George Michael and Maeby in a misguided attempt to bring the family together through a family therapy-inspired Fantastic 4 musical. George Michael and Maeby had their own set of issues. George Michael grappled with his Fakeblock software, which turned out to be nonexistent, and his increasingly complicated relationship with his cousin Maeby. Maeby, on the other hand, continued her con-artist ways, getting into various disguises to escape from the law while also dealing with her confused feelings for her cousin. Meanwhile, George Sr. found himself struggling with a loss of masculinity and Buster. well, Buster was as Buster as ever, landing himself in jail as a prime suspect for the murder of Lucille 2. The season concluded on an open-ended note, with the fate of Lucille 2 still unknown, and many relationships within the Bluth family left in tenuous positions. The usual twists, turns, and hilarity ensued, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, only to be met with the disappointing news that a Season 6 would not be forthcoming.

Ratings of the Show