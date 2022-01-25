Senators will analyze the issue of raising the minimum days off for workers

The Senate will analyze a proposal to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to increase Minimum vacation period which workers are entitled to, and reducing the minimum required for the workforce to benefit from this benefit to six months of service.

Currently, the Labor Code states that workers have the right to a minimum Six days off Beginning in their first year of service in the company, this period is increased by two days for each subsequent year until 12 days, accumulating, are reached in the fourth year; Thereafter, vacations are increased by two days upon completion of a five-year cycle.

However, with this format, the Mexican worker would have to stay for 45 continuous years in the same company to match the vacation days that the employee is entitled to in Cuba, for example. According to the Global Center for Policy Analysis (Global Center for Policy Analysis), our country is one of the economies with the shortest legal leave periods, compared to countries like Brunei, Nigeria, Uganda or Malaysia.

“Our country is completely behind in ensuring the human right to rest and The human right to leave. This initiative aims to protect and guarantee this right, in order to bring well-being into people’s lives,” Senator Giovanna del Carmen Banuelos of the Workers’ Party (PT) stated in the initiative.

The proposal seeks to increase the minimum leave period to 10 days Workers are entitled to this when they serve for six months in the organization. In this sense, it will also change the time of the gradual increase in days.

The initiative states that holidays An increase of two days for each year and a half of service until the 16-day accrual, which occurred upon completion of five years of service. But from the fourth year, you will increase by completing a four-year course.

Under this scheme, Mexican workers will equal legal leave In five years they can reach it in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador or Venezuela, not in 10 years, as is the case with the current mechanism.

“The purpose of the holidays is for the worker to free himself from the pressures of work, to be able to live with his family, and to be able to exercise his right to rest, leisure, and personal growth. During this period, workers can do activities that are impossible for them during the days when they are not them on vacation ”, says the legislator.

In this case, Giovanna Banuelos points out that it is necessary to protect and guarantee this human right, as well as to promote it.

Reducing the time required to generate this advantage is important since new generations tend to spend fewer years in the organization. According to the report Young employers From First Job only 8% of young professionals In Mexico, he has more than five years of service in his institution.

holiday protection

In addition to increasing the leave period, the reform provides for new provisions to prevent the right to rest Banning workers, and forbidding employers to prevent people from taking their vacations, unless the workflow is actually affected by the absence.

“Currently, employers can unilaterally decide when to take them on holidays Workers in contravention of general working conditions and the Federal Labor Law itself. For this reason, one of the goals of the initiative is to protect the human right to vacation, without endangering the work of the company or the workplace,” the legislator notes.

To avoid influences in the operation of the company and, accordingly, depriving workers of their right, the initiative thinks that Vacation periods No more than five days, so that the days are divided into two or more periods.

“We must continue to work for labor rights, which are an essential component of production. Without them, there simply would not be. Vacations provide the opportunity to be distracted, spend quality time with family, read, go on a trip, or do any activity that cannot be done due to lack of time,” emphasizes the senator.