Sevilla FC signs its new general manager at Heineken

Seville club goes shopping. The Nervión team has incorporated Jorge Paradela as the new General Manager of Business He will join the Andalusian entity next month, the club itself said in a statement.

The businessman arrives at the Seville Club after spending more than two decades at the Heineken breweryIn recent years, he held the position of General Manager for Corporate Relations in Europe. He also served as President of the Cruzcampo Foundation from 2015 to 2020.

The Executive Director graduated in Economics and Business from the University of Seville (USA), and completed his training in various centers such as The Wharton School (Philadelphia), ISI (Barcelona) or the San Telmo International Institute (Seville).

Seville renewed the management of its marketing area, which was held by Ramon Loiret for seven years

Paradela Co-founder of multinational companies by Marca España He was the Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Federation of Entrepreneurs in Andalusia. Currently, Paradella is also a patron of the Seville Food Bank. With this integration into the club, the CEO will be responsible for several areas of continuity Develop various business lines of the company.

The executive will replace Ramon Loart, who has been responsible for the marketing area of ​​the Andalusian entity for the past seven years.

The Seville capital entity ended the 2019-2020 financial year with a profit of 2.82 million euros, a figure somewhat higher than the figure expected for this campaign, when the club intends to close with a profit of 1.1 million euros.