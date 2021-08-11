Ugandan delegation in quarantine in Japan – Diario de Queretaro

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Japanese local authorities announced, on Tuesday, that the Ugandan delegation, which arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to participate in the Olympic Games, has been placed in quarantine after a positive case of the Covid-19 virus.

Contacts have been announced among the eight Ugandan team members, who were accompanying a coach who tested positive at Tokyo airport, and they will be quarantined until July 3, local authorities told AFP.

On Saturday, members of the delegation who tested positive were allowed to go to their concentration headquarters in Izumisano, near Osaka, while their coach was placed in isolation.

“But our local medical officials questioned the eight members and determined that they were close contacts with the person who tested positive,” an official from the city of Izumisano told AFP.

“Now we are asking you to stay in your hotel until July 3,” he added, explaining that the city would consider the possibility of allowing them to train outdoors around the hotel.

This is the first positive case of a game participant (July 23 – August 8), while the Australian softball team arrived in Japan on June 1.

On Saturday, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said all members of the Ugandan team had been vaccinated and tested negative in Uganda before their trip to Japan.

The Ugandan delegation was supposed to land in Japan on June 16, but its flight was canceled after an increase in coronavirus cases in the African country, according to local media.

More Stories

Barley: the business behind organic beer that is striving to join the trend

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

A US entrepreneur explains how her business survived the pandemic

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Porsche has successfully bid on Design Sketch as a non-expendable token for €80,000

1 day ago Mia Thompson

India’s economy grew 1.6% in the first three months

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Cuba in the fourteenth, and will continue to win! (+ video)

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Technologies that can change the esports business

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ugandan delegation in quarantine in Japan – Diario de Queretaro

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

7 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Beat Covid-19 and achieve dreams of getting back to normal

8 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Spy scandal in Germany: They arrested a Briton who leaked secrets to Russia

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

They found a flying dinosaur, described as a dragon, in Australia – science – life

4 hours ago Mia Thompson