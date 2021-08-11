Barley: the business behind organic beer that is striving to join the trend

With the acquisition of organic products, the agricultural sector is showing its potential. Barley is added to alternative farming for producers. company Thomas Brothers Looking for new fields with organic certificate wanting to enter into the production of this type of grain.

Trade of organic barley

The agricultural services company announced that it was able to close its first organic barley fermentation business Membership Certificate Widely. It’s a 70-hectare field in Bolivar that will harvest the grain next December. Another farm with similar extensions in Cordoba will be added to the facility and a third field is expected to be added as well, although the size is not yet exceeded.

“Last year and in 2019, there was already a small amount of Organic barley in Argentina Fortunately it was very successful. This year we have increased the level of production and the production will be greater, because there is already interest from the brewer and consumers”, highlights Juan Pablo Iaquinta, Coordinator The seed associated with Thomas Hermanus. The company acts as a link between the producers’ raw materials, malt, and the brewer, which will be responsible for marketing “organic” beer.

For several years the company Regular malt supplier for beer It is currently working on developing the business of this type of barley in a preliminary way.