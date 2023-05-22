Siren Season 4: Latest Updates on Renewal & Release

Siren, the popular fantasy and mystery series that dabbled in the supernatural and the unusual, has been on the radars of audiences since its inception in March 2018. Captivating viewers with a unique take on mermaid mythology, the show established a strong fanbase.

However, with the wrap of the third season, audiences are now yearning for the whispers about season 4. Let’s delve into the deep and explore the rumors and facts surrounding the fourth season of this acclaimed series.

Quick Facts

No of Seasons- 3

First Episode – Mar 28, 2018

Genre – Fantasy Drama

Language – English

Where to Watch – Showtime

Season 4 Update -Cancelled till now

Popularity of the Show

Siren has consistently been a well-received series. The unique concept of mermaids, coupled with engaging storytelling and fascinating character development, made it a hit among viewers.

Its fresh perspective and the thrilling twists on mermaid folklore drew a dedicated fanbase, making it a staple among fantasy series lovers.

Renewal Status of Siren Season 4

Despite the shows popularity and eager fans, Freeform announced in August 2020 that Siren would not be renewed for a fourth season.

This decision, quite understandably, led to disappointment among viewers who had been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story.

Reason for Cancellation

While the exact reasons for the cancellation remain unconfirmed, its speculated that the decision was due to a dip in viewership during the third season and budget constraints in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the heartbreak among fans, the network stood by its decision, leaving the show at an abrupt end.

Chances of Siren Season 4 Renewal

While Freeform has made its stance clear, there is a glimmer of hope for fans as petitions have started circulating online urging other networks to pick up the show for further seasons.

Streaming giants like Netflix or Amazon Prime could potentially be the new home for Siren if the fanbase can prove its worth.

Siren Season 4 Release Date

Since till now the status of the show is cancelled, even if it gets renewed in near future we can’t expect releae date of the show till 2025.

Cast of Siren Season 4

While the cancellation means we wont see our favorite characters return for a new season, lets revisit the main cast we would have expected to see in Season 4.

Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Eline Powell as Ryn, and Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop made up the central love triangle. The cast also included Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, and David Cubitt as Ted Pownall.

Ratings of the Season

Siren had a promising run in terms of ratings. The first season received an impressive 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 8/10. It was lauded for flipping traditional lore on its head, bringing mythical monsters to life in an unexpectedly empathetic and captivating light.

Status of Petition

Petition has been created on change.org as far as now 20000 votes have been registered hoping for the next season

What Happened in the Previous Season

The third installment of the much-loved fantasy series Siren saw the tranquil waters of Bristol Cove churn with chaos, mystery, and intense conflict, significantly impacting our characters lives. If you’ve missed the boat, lets take a deep dive into the tidal currents of Sirens previous season.

The season opens with Ryn, the captivating mermaid, returning to land to explore motherhood after the birth of her hybrid daughter, Hope.

Striving to balance her duties as a new mother and a mermaid tribe leader, Ryn faces a whirlpool of challenges. Yet, the trials of motherhood pale compared to the lurking danger from the deep – Tia, a mermaid from a different tribe with her deadly agenda.

Tia, a former Olympian and an eco-terrorist, introduces herself as a powerful antagonist. She believes that humans are destroying the world and seeks to reclaim the ocean for her species by unifying the mermaid tribes worldwide.

Her mission is simple yet chilling: to wipe out humanity and establish mermaid dominance, leading to an impending mermaid war that Bristol Cove is unprepared for.

In the midst of this, we see our protagonist, Ben Pownall, struggle with a transformation. Having been exposed to the siren song in previous seasons, Ben begins showing physical changes that blur the line between human and mermaid, with his personality also subtly shifting.

This adds another layer of complexity to his relationship with Ryan and his longtime girlfriend, Maddie Bishop. Maddie, on the other hand, chooses to distance herself from the mermaid chaos to help her stepfather, Dale, battle his addiction, providing a poignant subplot to the main storyline.

As the war between humans and mermaids intensifies, allegiances are tested, and the characters are forced to face harsh realities and make tough decisions.

In the grand finale, Tia launches a full-scale assault on Bristol Cove, leading to a brutal showdown. Ryn and her tribe manage to defeat Tia, but this victory comes with significant losses.

The shocking cliffhanger of the season comes with the discovery of Dales dead body and the disappearance of Ben, who vanishes into the sea after saving his loved ones, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Season 3 of Siren deftly blends suspense, emotion, and action, presenting a turbulent tale of survival, loyalty, and the instinctual pull of the ocean. As the season concludes, we are left yearning for answers to the mysteries lying beneath the waves of Bristol Cove.

Review of the Show

Siren created a captivating world steeped in myth and intrigue. The strength of the show lies in its unique and modern take on the age-old folklore of mermaids. It brought together romance, drama, and thriller elements seamlessly while maintaining its distinct identity.

The character development was well-paced and realistic, lending a depth that helped viewers form a bond with the characters. Although some fans have critiqued the somewhat abrupt ending of season 3, the show overall stands as a strong testament to innovative fantasy storytelling.

Where to Watch It

Despite the cancellation, Siren remains available for viewing. All three seasons can be watched on Hulu. Additionally, it is also available for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Google Play. And for international viewers, the series can be accessed on Disney Plus with a VPN.

Conclusion

Siren remains a celebrated show within the fantasy genre. It has left an indelible mark on viewers with its innovative portrayal of mermaids, its relatable characters, and its engrossing plot. While the cancellation of season 4 is disheartening, the series as a whole remains an exciting watch.

As we wait and see whether another network takes the baton to continue this thrilling story, we can revisit the mysterious world of Bristol Cove and its intriguing inhabitants on the available platforms. After all, in the world of television and fandoms, nothing is truly over until its over.

Frequently Asked Questions about Siren Season 4

Does Ben come back in Season 4 of Siren?

The third season ended on a cliffhanger with Bens disappearance, leaving fans curious about his fate.

Is Siren Season 4 out?

The network declared the show canceled after its third season. However, theres a possibility that another network or streaming service could pick up the series, given its popularity.

Why was Siren Season 4 canceled?

Freeform decided not to renew Siren for a fourth season due to a combination of factors, typically involving viewership ratings, costs, and scheduling. While the exact reason wasnt specifically stated, these factors usually play a part in such decisions.

Where can I watch the previous seasons of Siren?

The first three seasons of Siren are available for streaming on Hulu. They are also available for rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes.

Is there a possibility for Siren Season 4 to be picked up by another network?

While its not uncommon for popular shows to be revived by other networks or streaming platforms, theres no definitive news regarding Siren Season 4s revival.

What is the show Siren about?

Siren is a fantasy drama series set in Bristol Cove, a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. The arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, and the battle between man and mermaid takes a vicious turn as predatory beings fight to reclaim their right to the ocean.

Who are the main characters in Siren?

The main characters of Siren include Ryn, a mermaid portrayed by Eline Powell, Ben Pownall, a marine biologist portrayed by Alex Roe, and Maddie Bishop, Bens girlfriend and a marine biologist, portrayed by Fola Evans-Akingbola.