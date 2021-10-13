Smartmatic is one of the best in the world – Diario La Tribuna

35 mins ago Mia Thompson

“All elections in which Smartmatic participated have been reviewed and validated by international election monitoring organizations,” the company set to broadcast the election results said in a statement.

They note that former President Jimmy Carter, whose Carter Center has overseen more than 100 elections, described Smartmatic’s voting system as “one of the best in the world.”

The Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) praised the security and transparency of the elections conducted by Smartmatic, they said.

They remember that since its founding in the United States in 2000, Smartmatic has quickly become the largest supplier of electoral technology in the world, in terms of deployments made and customer service.

In the first half of 2021 alone, Smartmatic helped conduct seven successful elections on three continents, facilitating biometric voter registration and fast, accurate and reliable elections in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Albania, Zambia, Uganda and Los Angeles County, the largest electoral jurisdiction in the United States, and the largest A city in California, the fifth largest in the world.

Smartmatic works with election commissions in nearly 30 countries, recording and scheduling and we’ve counted more than 5 billion votes without any security breach.

“Our experience has allowed us to manage multiple deployments at scale, and even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to impose it on election commissions and voters alike,” they said in the statement.

More Stories

Luton Airport welcomes red-list cut, but calls on government to restore confidence in travel

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Treasury defends electricity reform to the international community

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Sonora records 3.5% annual recovery in its economy – El Sol de Hermosillo

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The end of the crisis? Austria has a new prime minister

2 days ago Mia Thompson

US calls Taliban meeting ‘open and professional’

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Travel tips for 51 relaxing destinations in the UK

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How God Works: The Science Behind the Benefits of Religion

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

FIFA calls on Israel to promote a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus | The news that the APK will bring | 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | Download | Download | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

29 mins ago Leo Adkins

Novena to Saint John Paul II

30 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda. Museveni sworn in for sixth term as Ugandan president

33 mins ago Leland Griffith