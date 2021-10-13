Smartmatic is one of the best in the world – Diario La Tribuna

“All elections in which Smartmatic participated have been reviewed and validated by international election monitoring organizations,” the company set to broadcast the election results said in a statement.

They note that former President Jimmy Carter, whose Carter Center has overseen more than 100 elections, described Smartmatic’s voting system as “one of the best in the world.”

The Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) praised the security and transparency of the elections conducted by Smartmatic, they said.

They remember that since its founding in the United States in 2000, Smartmatic has quickly become the largest supplier of electoral technology in the world, in terms of deployments made and customer service.

In the first half of 2021 alone, Smartmatic helped conduct seven successful elections on three continents, facilitating biometric voter registration and fast, accurate and reliable elections in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Albania, Zambia, Uganda and Los Angeles County, the largest electoral jurisdiction in the United States, and the largest A city in California, the fifth largest in the world.

Smartmatic works with election commissions in nearly 30 countries, recording and scheduling and we’ve counted more than 5 billion votes without any security breach.

“Our experience has allowed us to manage multiple deployments at scale, and even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to impose it on election commissions and voters alike,” they said in the statement.