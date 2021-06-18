Spain will grow more than expected after the pandemic

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

Banco Santander President, Anna PutinHe has no doubt that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the good times are coming Spain By saying that it would “go off the map” and that growth would be higher than the current forecast of 6 percent or 7 percent, and even more than 8 percent or 9 percent.

booty He spoke these words during his participation in the annual meeting of the Department of Economy in Barcelona, where he participated in a forum with the president InditexAnd the Pablo Isla, the head phoneicaAnd the Jose Maria Alvarez Palette.

The directive emphasized that “the question is what will happen next year” and how to do what needs to be done among all economic actors, and emphasized that Spain It will grow above expectations in recovering from the pandemic.

booty He also took the opportunity to criticize the differences in professional occupations between men and women. “The races go in parallel until a family is formed,” he said. He stressed that “there is a tax on maternity, but not on paternity,” and stressed that the rules in all countries should be “as follows: SpainAnd he made the “compulsory” permission equal for men and women.

According to a union report Labor Committees Made at the end of last year, Santander It has only 22 percent of managers, despite the fact that women make up 48 percent of the workforce. It is a level lower than other big banks like CaixaBank, BBVA or Sabadell. “We women also love to be managers,” Putin argued before other Spanish managers.

Anna Putin He criticized, without directly mentioning any firm, the “new vertical monopolies”. “You have to do something about the competition against these monopolies,” he said.

In this sense, he also added his proposal for a tax reform that also affects these companies. “I am pleased, in quotes, that the taxes on Spanish companies are being raised as long as others pay what they have to pay here.”

Finally, on tax matters, Anna Putin also noted competitiveness with other markets. “We should be competitive on tax issues, social fees, and talent acquisition,” he noted. “It should be a competitive fiscal policy with Europe and regulatory with the United States.”

